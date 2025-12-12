Investor Insights
Victory for "3% Club": BER says inflation expectations collapse to record lows
Inflation expectations plunge to record lows after SA adopts a 3% target, strengthening the case for rate cuts and lifting real wage prospects.
Key topics:
Sharp drop in inflation expectations across analysts, business & labour
SARB psychology wins: anchored expectations enable future easing
Wage expectations stay high, implying real income gains for consumers
