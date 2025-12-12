Lesetja Kganyago, governor of South Africa's Reserve Bank
Lesetja Kganyago, governor of South Africa's Reserve BankPhotographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
Investor Insights

Victory for "3% Club": BER says inflation expectations collapse to record lows

Inflation expectations plunge to record lows after SA adopts a 3% target, strengthening the case for rate cuts and lifting real wage prospects.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Sharp drop in inflation expectations across analysts, business & labour

  • SARB psychology wins: anchored expectations enable future easing

  • Wage expectations stay high, implying real income gains for consumers

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com