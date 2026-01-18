Investor Insights
BizNews Investment Voice: Pepkor - The pressure cooker waiting to pop
Pepkor’s fast-growing fintech and credit engine is lifting margins and locking in customers, setting the stage for a potential re-rating beyond traditional retail.
Key topics:
Pepkor fintech revenues surge, driving higher margins Pepkor
Credit, insurance and banking deepen customer lock-in
Economic tailwinds could trigger a rerating beyond retail
