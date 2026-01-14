BizNews Investment Voices: Why I’m buying Saylor’s strategy as a “Bitcoin stock” (without pretending I’m Warren Buffett)

Last week, I asked you to help me uncover one of South Africa’s smartest investment brains — a fresh, independent voice to cut through the PR fluff, share their personal favourites and tell us what is really happening in the markets.

Today, we publish two excellent contributions from tribe members. I was particularly interested to read Don Kruger’s take on the company now known as Strategy, which was called Microstrategy when we profited so handsomely from it in the BizNews portfolios. It was our Bitcoin play - outperforming so much that it grew from the initial 2% to almost 10% of the total pie.

We offloaded MicroStrategy at a time when the shares were trading at a significant premium to the value of its Bitcoin stake. Such was the enthusiasm for Michael Saylor’s creation. Much has changed, and as Don explains, the stock now offers a discounted way to acquire the premier cryptocurrency. I’m listening to this exciting investment voice, are you? - Alec Hogg