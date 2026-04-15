The Economist: How to build a portfolio when bonds fail to buffer stocks
Illustration: Satoshi Kambayashi
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The Economist: How to build a portfolio when bonds fail to buffer stocks

The classic hedge has fallen apart, but don’t dump it just yet
Published on

Key topics:

  • Oil now signals broader market moves across assets

  • Stock-bond correlation turned positive, weakening 60/40 strategy

  • Alternatives (bitcoin, private credit) fail; adjust bond-stock weights

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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