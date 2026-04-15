Investor Insights
The Economist: How to build a portfolio when bonds fail to buffer stocks
The classic hedge has fallen apart, but don’t dump it just yet
Key topics:
Oil now signals broader market moves across assets
Stock-bond correlation turned positive, weakening 60/40 strategy
Alternatives (bitcoin, private credit) fail; adjust bond-stock weights
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