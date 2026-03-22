Investor Insights
Dambisa Moyo on BizNews: Adam Smith on today’s global economy
Balancing markets and morality: What Adam Smith would say today
Key topics:
Smith’s markets vs. deglobalization, tariffs, and trade barriers.
Climate, AI, and inequality require market-based solutions and oversight.
Pragmatic balance: markets drive growth, government corrects failures.
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By Dambisa Moyo*