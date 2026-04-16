Dr Azar Jammine: IMF says war means SA to lose third of 2026's GDP growth

Key topics:

IMF downgrades South Africa’s growth outlook more sharply than the global average.

Heavy reliance on imported oil and shrinking refining capacity deepen SA’s vulnerability.

Higher energy costs, inflation and rising public debt could further weaken growth.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.