Econ Bro: How SEZ's expose the hypocrisy of the State

Key topics:Governments create FTZs/SEZs where deregulation boosts growth and jobsZone success shows heavy regulation elsewhere stifles economic growthArgues freedom should be nationwide, not isolated economic enclaves.By Econ Bro*.Governments can’t resist playing scientist. Officials cordon off a slice of land, christen it with some hollow title like ‘Free Trade Zone’ (FTZ) or ‘Special Economic Zone’ (SEZ), and – almost as if by accident – commerce begins to function properly. In other words, only when the state momentarily loosens its grip do we see what could have been achieved everywhere else without the bureaucratic branding. Investors show up, factories buzz, jobs pop up, and workers take home more than they ever dreamed under the usual jungle of taxes and red tape.Then comes the strange part; the same people who designed these zones beam with pride at their success, maybe cut a ribbon or two, and yet keep the rest of the country locked in the same old chokehold. High taxes. Useless regulations. Bureaucrats everywhere with their hands out.What’s really goes on in these zonesForget the branding; these areas are just temporary lapses in government interference..Read more:.ANC changing BEE rules to create R100bn Black Industrialist Fund bankrolled by 3% profit tax.FTZs: Think of them as holding pens for goods – places where shipments come in, are stored, maybe repackaged, then sent back out again without being strangled by customs red tape. Duties are pared down or waived, and inspections don’t drag on for days.SEZs: These are bigger experiments. Whole cities or districts where business itself is let off the leash. Tax breaks for years, simpler labour rules, cheap land leases, faster company registration, easy access to foreign currency, and infrastructure that works.What happens when the state steps back, even briefly? Growth.The double standardHere’s the puzzle. Why does lightening the load on businesses in Shenzhen or Lekki create growth, but supposedly wouldn’t in Lagos, Johannesburg, or New Delhi? What magical property do fences or district lines give to economic freedom?The reality is obvious. The success of these enclaves shows that the burdens everywhere else are needless. Leaders know it. They just won’t give it up because those same burdens feed monopolies, political power, and rent-seeking.Features of FTZsTake the typical FTZ:Duty-free entry for goods.Customs barely lifting a finger.Exports flowing out without a fight.Inside, trade hums. Step outside and you’re buried under tariffs, endless inspections, and mountains of paperwork.Or the SEZ flavours:Ten-year tax holidays.Straightforward land deals.Hiring and firing made practical again.Infrastructure that doesn’t collapse every other week.Cross the boundary and the world changes back. Crumbling roads, dead power grids, hostile tax collectors, and licensing offices that feel like punishment.The people are the same. The land is the same. The only difference is the leash.Why leaders cling to the half-measureZones allow politicians to check two boxes. They get shiny PR projects to parade in brochures. They also get to keep strangling the rest of the economy while posing as reformers.Let’s not kid ourselves. If freedom works in a walled-off town, it works in a nation. Workers don’t magically produce more because the border guards in one district look the other way. Businesses don’t suddenly grow because of a quirk in geography. They grow because they’re not punished for trying.The absurdity of selective freedomPicture a doctor with a medicine that heals a broken arm but refusing to use it on the broken leg. Same condition, same cure, but withheld by choice; that’s exactly how governments treat their economies.Shenzhen is the perfect case study. Once a fishing village, it morphed into a global industrial powerhouse because it had SEZ rules. Decades later, other cities remain under tight state control as if the evidence never happened. The pattern repeats everywhere: Hawassa, Tangier, Shannon, Colón, Manaus. Prosperity flourishes in the zone, stagnation outside it.Why not the whole nation?The argument in favour of FTZs and SEZs is simple: freedom fuels growth. Extend it. Remove the artificial boundaries. Stop rationing prosperity to a few showcase towns.Instead, most governments hoard liberty like it’s a dangerous chemical that can only be handled in small doses. Citizens are told they’re not ready. Only the “special” zones can be trusted with it.Pure nonsense.Economic freedom worksThese zones prove one thing beyond doubt: economic freedom works. Reducing taxes, easing restrictions, and allowing goods and capital to flow freely is not radical policy – it is the very distinction between a thriving economy and one stuck in quicksand.Read more:.Freedom, not policy, is the key to SA’s economic revival: Andrew Kenny.So, the real mystery isn’t whether freedom delivers results. It does. The mystery is why it keeps being locked inside fenced-off projects, while the rest of the nation is left to rot in bureaucratic swamps.Until that changes, the show goes on: small islands of liberty surrounded by oceans of red tape, with everyone pretending it’s some bold innovation instead of the most obvious lesson in the world.The obvious solutionMake the entire world a Special Economic Zone..Econ Bro (@EconBreau and @EconBreau2 on Twitter/X) is a Nigerian Austrolibertarian economist and an apprentice at the Mises Institute. Under the organisation name “The Freedom Institute” he teaches individual liberty, personal responsibility, private property rights, free markets, and sound money to mostly young people across Nigeria. Econ Bro is an Associate of the Free Market Foundation..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.