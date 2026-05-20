Econ Bro: How SEZ's expose the hypocrisy of the State
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Econ Bro: How SEZ's expose the hypocrisy of the State

Why economic freedom works in zones but is denied everywhere else
Published on

Key topics:

  • Governments create FTZs/SEZs where deregulation boosts growth and jobs

  • Zone success shows heavy regulation elsewhere stifles economic growth

  • Argues freedom should be nationwide, not isolated economic enclaves

By Econ Bro*

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