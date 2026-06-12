Econ Bro: Special Economic Zones and how they expose the hypocrisy of the state
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Econ Bro: Special Economic Zones and how they expose the hypocrisy of the state

Special Economic Zones reveal state hypocrisy: prosperity follows reduced taxes and regulation, exposing barriers governments impose elsewhere.
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