FSCA levies record R2.8bn fines - led by Banxso, Grobler plus 74 others
Investor Insights

FSCA levies record R2.8bn fines - led by Banxso, Grobler plus 74 others

FSCA imposes R2.8bn penalties after Banxso deepfake investment scam case, exposing South Africa’s biggest financial misconduct crackdown yet.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com