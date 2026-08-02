FSCA levies record R2.8bn fines - led by Banxso, Grobler plus 74 others

The FSCA's latest Regulatory Actions Report, released on Friday, reveals a dramatic escalation in enforcement: R2.8bn in penalties across 76 people and entities, twenty-four times the prior year's total. Banxso, the trading platform behind deepfake ads featuring Elon Musk and Johann Rupert, accounts for most of it – fined over R2bn after a whistleblower's BizNews interview cracked the case open. Steinhoff's Stehan Grobler and Medbond Group added further penalties. But the real story is 678 completed investigations, a record, alongside 68 debarments and 14 licences withdrawn – evidence of sustained enforcement. .BizNews Reporter.You've probably scrolled past one of the ads: a familiar face – Elon Musk, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer – warped just slightly by AI, urging you to “invest” a few thousand rand through some slick trading app. Those deepfakes were real; they ran for months, and they were at the heart of the biggest case in the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's latest Regulatory Actions Report, published on Friday.In this, its fourth annual edition which covers April 2025 to March 2026, the FSCA disclosed it imposed R2.8bn in penalties on 76 people and entities during the year – compared with a mere R119.8m the year before. That's not a modest increase. It's roughly twenty-four times more, in a single reporting cycle, from a regulator not previously known for throwing its weight around.Almost all of that number belongs to one case BizNews first put on the map. Banxso, the online trading platform that sponsored UFC champion Dricus du Plessis and Bafana Bafana, spent months denying it had anything to do with those deepfake ads. It took a whistleblower, Advocate Petra van Niekerk, telling BizNews in February 2024 that she'd lost her life savings to the platform, to get the story moving – and once she spoke out, scores more victims came forward with the same account. The FSCA's investigation, concluded this year, found exactly what she'd alleged: misappropriated client funds, false information given to clients and to the regulator itself, and promises of unrealistic returns. Banxso and its directors, Harel Sekler and Warwick Sneider, were fined more than R2bn – over four times the R475m penalty that brought down Steinhoff's Markus Jooste, previously the benchmark for a serious FSCA sanction. Three more “key individuals” were fined between R5m and R20m each, four directors were debarred from the industry for 30 years, a fifth for 10, licences were withdrawn, and the whole file was handed to the police. Banxso says it is reviewing the findings and “exploring all available mechanisms” to contest them..Banxso wasn't the only name in the report. A Jooste confidant, former Steinhoff executive Stehan Grobler, was fined R358.75m for false statements, and Medbond Group was fined R212m for peddling fictitious investment products. Between the three, you get almost the entire spectrum of financial misconduct the FSCA exists to police: market abuse, corporate dishonesty, an outright Ponzi-style scheme.But the number that matters more than any single fine is this one: 678 investigations concluded during the year, the highest tally in the FSCA's history, alongside 68 individuals debarred, 14 licences withdrawn and 140 public warnings issued. A R2bn fine can be a once-off headline. Six hundred and seventy-eight completed investigations is a machine running at a different gear entirely.Why the sudden appetite? Context helps. South Africa spent much of 2023 to 2025 on the global Financial Action Task Force's “grey list” – the club of countries flagged for weak controls against money laundering and terror financing. Getting off that list last year required proving, not just promising, that South Africa's watchdogs had teeth.There's an old line from the American jurist Louis Brandeis that fits this report better than almost anything else: sunlight is the best disinfectant. What finally exposed Banxso wasn't a quiet regulatory letter – it was one woman willing to go public, followed by a regulator willing to publish the full, humiliating detail of what it found. That combination, more than the size of the cheque, is what should worry the next Banxso before it even gets started..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.