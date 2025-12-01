Investor Insights
FT’s Jemima Kelly: Doge, crypto and the end of the lol era
An exploration of Doge’s demise, crypto’s turmoil and the fading lol era in politics and digital culture today.
Key topics:
Doge initiative quietly disbanded despite initial fanfare
Crypto slump signals end of the long-running “lol” political era
Memecoins and satire give way to a more serious political climate
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Jemima Kelly