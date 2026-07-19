Piet Viljoen: Are investment crowds wise or mad, or perhaps both?
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Piet Viljoen: Are investment crowds wise or mad, or perhaps both?

Piet Viljoen explores crowd wisdom versus market madness, revealing when index investing works and when active management creates value.
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Piet Viljoen
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