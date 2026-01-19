Investor Insights
Investment voice: The Market Shrink - The dividend king of the JSE
Why Standard Bank is the top choice for safe, growing dividends in 2026
Key topics:
Standard Bank leads JSE dividend stocks with stable, growing yield
Strong ROE, 2x dividend cover ensures safety and growth potential
Africa Regions drive earnings, hedging Rand risk and boosting dividends
By The Market Shrink