Investor Insights
Ken Rogoff on BizNews: Should central banks hold Bitcoin reserves?
As governments rethink reserves, Bitcoin is pitched as “new gold” — but risks remain.
Key topics:
Trump’s Bitcoin reserve plan prompts talk of central-bank adoption.
Debate over Bitcoin as “new gold” and reserve asset.
Volatility and regulation concerns cloud Bitcoin’s long-term role.
By Kenneth Rogoff*