Investor Insights
Magnus Heystek: Why I (and my clients) still prefer offshore investments
Offshore investing, currency weakness, and rising political risk reshape SA portfolios.
Key topics:
Offshore investing trend driven by SA’s long-term underperformance
Rand weakness, weak growth, and political risk eroding local returns
Diversification abroad seen as protection against policy and capital controls
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Magnus Heystek*