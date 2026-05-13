Magnus Heystek: Why I (and my clients) still prefer offshore investments
Investor Insights

Magnus Heystek: Why I (and my clients) still prefer offshore investments

Offshore investing, currency weakness, and rising political risk reshape SA portfolios.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Offshore investing trend driven by SA’s long-term underperformance

  • Rand weakness, weak growth, and political risk eroding local returns

  • Diversification abroad seen as protection against policy and capital controls

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By Magnus Heystek*

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Magnus Heystek
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