The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Johannesburg, South Africa
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Johannesburg, South AfricaPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Investor Insights

The other side of our Reinet bet - Piet Viljoen says “avoid”

Piet Viljoen says Remgro and Reinet’s weak returns should raise questions over investment strategies and management performance.
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