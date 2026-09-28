STELLENBOSCH, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 06: A view of Remgro Offices on April 06, 2022 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. The party demanded land from Johann Rupert on the day when his ancestor, Jan Van Riebeek arrived in South Africa in 1652. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A view of Remgro Offices in StellenboschPhoto by Gallo Images/ER Lombard
Investor Insights

Piet Viljoen: Remgro is stuck in the last century. Run, Forrest, run!

Remgro’s weak capital allocation continues to weigh on returns and value.
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