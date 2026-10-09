The Sasol Ltd. office building in Johannesburg.
The Sasol Ltd. office building in Johannesburg.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg.
Investor Insights

Piet Viljoen: Sasol’s spectacular comeback turns a battered stock into a market star

Sasol’s stunning rally puts it back on investors’ radar as new leadership inspires confidence
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