Star economist Dambisa Moyo on BizNews: Are we in a financial bubble?
Signs of an AI-driven financial bubble emerge, echoing past tech manias.
Key topics:
AI investment boom shows high valuations, fuelled by growth narratives.
Rising leverage and risky trades hint at hidden bubble risks.
Circular deals and retail hype echo past tech and Japanese bubbles.
By Dambisa Moyo*