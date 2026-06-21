Super El Niño heading into 2027: The investor's sector-by-sector guide to what gets hurt and what gets a tailwind
Investor Insights

Super El Niño heading into 2027: The investor's sector-by-sector guide to what gets hurt and what gets a tailwind

Super El Niño risks reshape inflation, markets, and key sectors
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