The ANC has taken its worst-ever beating. Its leaders are haggling over who will run South Africa’s biggest cities. And Cyril Ramaphosa? He is in California, talking artificial intelligence with three of his closest allies. William Saunderson-Meyer asks why the President has left the room at the most consequential moment of his presidency. Has he lost control of his party? Does he quietly agree with it? The answer could decide the fate of the GNU..By William Saunderson-Meyer.What is one to make of President Cyril Ramaphosa?His beloved ANC, holed below the waterline by its worst-ever election results, is wallowing in dangerous waters, desperately bargaining for life-belts from the very parties that inflicted the damage.Meanwhile, Ramaphosa and several Cabinet ministers, including some of his closest allies, have decamped to California for a week-long immersion in the wonders of artificial intelligence.It's a puzzle. Captains, we all know, are meant to be the last to leave a sinking ship. Less remarked upon is how quickly a ship will desert a sinking captain.In politics, the moment a party starts taking on electoral water, self-preservation sets in. The crew scrambles to distance itself from the reputational drag of a faltering leader. Long before the formal reckoning of a leadership challenge or a scheduled exit arrives, a prime minister or president’s influence and power begin to wane.As authority ebbs at home and they gloomily contemplate walking the political plank, there is an irresistible temptation to retreat into international statesmanship. Or, more accurately, its soothing trappings. Red carpets, brass bands, and snappy salutes are so much better for the bruised ego than plunging poll numbers, a sullen citizenry, and scheming former comrades.Over the past year alone, look at former Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron.Nowhere did that sequence play out faster than in Britain. After delivering Labour’s largest seat surge in a century, Keir blundered from disaster to disaster: gifts from billionaire donors and a string of U-turns over welfare cuts. As things got worse domestically, Starmer threw himself into a relentless international diplomatic circuit that earned him the sobriquets ‘Never Here Keir’ and ‘Air Miles Keir’. But Labour’s catastrophic May 2026 local election performance triggered the coup de grâce. Barely two years after being elected, his party scrambled clear of the wreckage, cut Starmer adrift, and installed a new skipper.For Macron, in contrast, it’s been a prolonged purgatory. Having taken the catastrophic gamble of dissolving the National Assembly — which decimated his party, plunged France into chronic budgetary deadlocks, and drove his approval ratings to record lows — his second term has curdled into paralysis. Shielded by a fixed presidential mandate that keeps him in the Élysée until May next year, Macron has embraced the role of Europe’s can-do statesman, trading domestic gridlock, street riots, and calumny for the rather more soothing world of press conferences, photo calls, and ringing speeches on climate change and defending Ukraine to the last German.Which brings us back to Ramaphosa and his Californian excursion.There is nothing inherently wrong with a presidential visit to Silicon Valley. South Africa desperately needs investment, technological innovation and the economic growth these could generate. But it is naive to court America's technology giants while the country's dispute with Elon Musk's Starlink remains unresolved. At issue are black economic empowerment (BEE) regulations that impose what is effectively a 30% equity 'tax' on telecommunications investment. The impasse cannot be resolved in California. It requires the ANC to screw up the courage to modify a BEE regime fiercely protected by the politically connected black business elite.But the timing is extraordinary.It was, after all, Ramaphosa himself who announced in April that the local government elections (LGEs) would take place on 4 November. From its own internal soundings and the opinion polls, the ANC knew it faced a crushing defeat, inevitably followed by frantic coalition negotiations under intense time pressure. The urgency was compounded by the statutory requirement that new councils convene within a fortnight of their members being declared elected.And these are no ordinary coalition negotiations. The decisions being made will shape not only the governance of the country's largest cities for the next five years, but also the prospects of the ANC's survival in the 2029 general election and, quite possibly, the future of the national Government of National Unity (GNU).Yet, at this critical moment, the President has taken himself and three members of the ANC's 26-person coalition negotiating team on a speculative jaunt halfway around the world. Even more puzzlingly, those three — Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola and Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau — are ANC heavyweights and among Ramaphosa's closest allies in a leadership deeply divided over its long-term interests. Does the ANC's future lie with its GNU partner, the DA, or with ActionSA, MK and the EFF, all of which rejected the GNU arrangement?That leaves the question of why Ramaphosa has chosen to absent himself from what is quite possibly the most consequential political moment of his presidency. The answer may lie in a power struggle that has been unfolding largely out of public view between the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) and its larger National Executive Committee (NEC).One possibility is that Ramaphosa has simply lost the political authority to impose his preferred outcome upon his party.According to the Sunday Times, the NWC, which oversees the party's day-to-day affairs and contains a substantial contingent of senior Cabinet ministers, recommended that the DA be treated as a preferred coalition partner. But the NEC, the party's highest authority between conferences, rejected that recommendation.The NEC also reportedly rebuked the party's ‘Top Seven’ for taking decisions without sufficient consultation. They are Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, national chair Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, deputy secretaries-general Nomvula Mokonyane and Maropene Ramokgopa, and treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa. Of the seven, only Ramaphosa is among the California travellers, while Mbalula, Mantashe, Mokonyane and the two Ramokgopas remain available to conduct negotiations.These contending forces within the ANC matter. The NWC contains many of the politicians who must confront the practical consequences of government policy: declining investment, public finances, economic growth and the credibility of the GNU. The broader NEC, while including the NWC's members, is more directly exposed to grassroots pressures, competing ideological factions and the political interests entrenched in the ANC's provincial and regional machinery.What makes sense for the country, or even for the ANC's long-term electoral recovery, is often decidedly unappealing to those whose immediate interests depend on preserving control of municipalities and the patronage machine that accompanies it. In other words, the personal survival instincts of ANC members may now be working against the very economic and political reforms necessary for the party’s electoral survival.There is another possible explanation for Ramaphosa's behaviour, and it is no more reassuring. Perhaps he isn't being outmanoeuvred. Perhaps he agrees with the NEC.If anonymously sourced reports in the Sunday Times are to be believed, Ramaphosa himself expressed irritation with the DA at the NEC meeting, complaining of its opposition to ANC policies, litigation against the government, and attempts by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis to approach him directly rather than negotiate through ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.If these reports are accurate, Ramaphosa's absence becomes less an abdication than a convenient way of avoiding direct responsibility for a decision whose consequences could be enormously damaging. Judging by his record, such an ostrich response would fit Ramaphosa's conflict-avoidance instinct, which has paralysed his presidency.A third possibility is that this is simply an elaborate bargaining exercise, designed to force the DA into concessions by demonstrating that the ANC has alternative partners. The danger is that threats can acquire a momentum of their own, especially when those making them have political interests quite different from those of the person supposedly in charge.And the stakes are enormous.The GNU has provided a measure of political stability and encouraged renewed investor confidence. An ANC decision to replace the DA with some combination of MK, the EFF, ActionSA and smaller parties would not automatically or immediately destroy that progress. But it would raise fundamental questions about the direction of economic policy, fiscal discipline and the government's willingness to sustain reforms. These concerns have already contributed to the pressure on the rand this week.Nor would excluding the DA from municipal government necessarily mean its immediate departure from the GNU. The two parties could continue their uncomfortable coexistence nationally while fighting bitterly over the municipalities. Such an arrangement, however, would strain an already fragile partnership, expose the contradictions at its heart, and embolden those determined to destroy it.Ramaphosa came to office promising renewal and an end to the political and economic destruction of the Jacob Zuma years. Instead, his irresolution and vacillation may now leave him presiding over an ANC realignment that imperils what remains of that promise.Whether he is unable to stop it or unwilling to stop it, or even secretly encouraging it, is almost beside the point. The President who was supposed to steer the ANC towards renewal now appears to be a passenger aboard a vessel whose crew has seized the wheel.But perhaps, sipping whisky with tech tycoons in La La Land, the view of the approaching rocks is less alarming..Follow WSM on X @TheJaundicedEye