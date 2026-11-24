The DA won the cities but may not get to run them. ActionSA has thrown the ANC a lifeline in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, where the DA topped the poll, and is talking to the ANC, MKP and EFF about shutting the DA out of eThekwini too. This piece argues that the manoeuvre is legal but deeply damaging. The deals are being built around mayoralties and the spoils of office instead of a plan for governing, and they go against what voters said they wanted. MISTRA research found that coalitions excluding the largest party collapse about four times as often as those that include it. The likely price is instability, more entrenched corruption and a final blow to Ramaphosa's reformist credentials..By William Saunderson-Meyer.Many South Africans will justifiably feel thwarted and frustrated. The manoeuvring to exclude the DA from the architecture of local government, albeit perfectly legal, is nevertheless a deeply damaging political schlenter.Not only does it erode the democratic ethos, but it will also worsen the daily lives of almost every citizen. It will grievously affect the country’s ability to grow and send ripples of political instability through existing provincial and national government structures. It also buries any illusions still harboured about the reformist agenda of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Accelerating the process that delivered the Government of National Unity (GNU) in the 2024 general election, voters turned out in greater numbers and cut the ANC’s share still further, to 31%. The ANC’s main coalition partner, the DA, increased its share to 25%. In the eight metropolitan municipalities — which house about 40% of the population and generate close to 60% of GDP — the reversal was still more dramatic.When the polls opened on 4 November, the ANC was the largest party in six of the eight metros, while the DA led in two. By the time the votes were counted, the balance had shifted dramatically. The DA emerged as the largest party in five metros, the ANC dropped to just two — losing its outright majorities in both — and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) overtook both to become the largest party in one. Cumulatively, the DA overtook the ANC as the leading urban party with 36% of the vote, almost twice the ANC's 20%.The final deals are not yet nailed down. Yet as we go to press, it seems that ActionSA has handed the ANC a lifeline in three of the eight metros — the key Gauteng metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni — where the DA topped the poll. In KwaZulu-Natal’s eThekwini, ActionSA is negotiating with the ANC and its offshoots, MKP and EFF, to similarly exclude the DA.In South Africa's hybrid proportional representation (PR) and ward system, being the largest party, of course, confers no divine right to govern. Nor is there anything inherently undemocratic about parties combining to exclude a rival that has won a plurality — the largest share of the vote — but fallen short of an outright majority.Nevertheless, there is more to democracy than electoral juggling. In a mature PR system, coalitions are built around shared policy objectives, with differences negotiated and compromises ironed out in detailed, transparent agreements against which voters can weigh subsequent performance, or the lack thereof. Political leaders respect — at least to some degree — voters’ wishes. Not because of some noble strain in their character, but because they know that, if they don’t, voters are likely to punish them at the next election..Read more:.Coalition on the rocks? Met eish, ja! | WSM's Jaundiced Eye.That is not what has happened. The DA, at least, put its cards on the table with an detailed document setting out ‘governance principles and practical priorities’ as the basis for ‘good faith’ discussions with potential coalition partners. It disappeared into a void of silence, not only from rival political leaders but from the commentariat too.Last Friday, the DA went further, offering the ANC a nationwide deal aimed at securing five years of stability across 137 hung municipalities. It would allow the ANC to lead 93 councils, the DA 24 and the IFP 20, with provision for negotiated policy priorities and mechanisms to prevent coalition collapse.Instead, the deal-making has revolved around mayoralties, portfolios and the other spoils of office, with little evidence of a coherent programme for governing.Perhaps the most brazen example is ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's offer to dump his own councillors to accommodate top ANC politicians. Having failed to secure a single PR seat, the ANC's former mayoral leadership was locked out of the council chamber. Mashaba offered to provide PR seats — ‘as many as they need’ — in exchange for another mayoral committee post. The ANC has, so far, declined. But for Ramaphosa, a cattle farmer at heart, as he likes to remind us, there must be great satisfaction in the prospect of swopping ANC donkeys for ActionSA cattle.One wonders what Johannesburg voters who helped ActionSA wrest around 10 wards from the ANC make of this bargain. Vote for Mashaba and get an ANC retread for free?The emerging coalitions, judging by the opinion surveys, run counter not only to voting trends but also to voters’ expressed preferences. Research by the Social Research Foundation and The Common Sense found that more than two-thirds of voters — including substantial majorities of ANC and DA voters — supported ANC–DA coalitions in hung councils.Subsequent eNCA/MarkData polling in the metros produced a more nuanced picture. In Johannesburg and Tshwane, DA and ActionSA supporters showed strong reciprocal preferences. In Ekurhuleni, the DA was the preferred partner of ANC and, somewhat bizarrely, MKP supporters. But in Nelson Mandela Bay, supporters of the ANC and DA rejected cooperation, while in eThekwini ANC voters preferred MKP — a preference that helps explain the negotiations there and may presage a realignment of the precarious existing provincial government coalition between the IFP, ANC, DA and the one-seat NFP.There is nothing new about constructing a political firewall to keep a powerful rival out of office. In Europe, these have generally been justified as a defence against parties regarded by their opponents as threats to democratic institutions, although there is some evidence that, rather than knee-capping the excluded parties, they may strengthen them in the long run.In South Africa today, however, the ANC and ActionSA are joining forces with two parties, the EFF and MKP, whose approaches to investment, economic growth, financial stability and governance are substantially different. It is an especially peculiar move by ActionSA, which on paper shares much of the DA's economic and clean-government agenda.There is also a practical price to be paid for excluding the largest party. Research by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), headed by Joel Netshitenzhe — a longtime ANC strategist and former policy coordinator in Thabo Mbeki's Presidency — offers a sobering warning.Examining municipal coalitions between the 2021 local elections and February 2026, MISTRA found that 80 councils had been hung at some point during the period, passing through 175 different administrations. Johannesburg alone experienced six. Most significantly, coalitions that excluded the largest party collapsed at approximately four times the rate of those that included it.On the face of it, the coalitions emerging now — organised primarily around excluding the DA, the party with the most consistent record of good municipal governance — are recipes for political instability. And political instability is the Petri dish in which criminality and corruption, already flourishing, will run rampant.Even more worrying than the scale of corruption in South Africa is the increasing interconnectedness of its networks. Not only across institutions — the police, the National Prosecuting Authority, the judiciary and into the Cabinet — but also between the three tiers of government. As political alliances extend across municipalities, provinces and national structures, so too may the skeins of political patronage and criminality.What has often been opportunistic corruption by individual politicians and officials may become something far more embedded and systematic: a vertically integrated value chain of extraction, stretching from municipal contracts through provincial departments to national political protection.At the same time, the proliferation of coalition partners multiplies the number of political interests jockeying for power and a turn at the feeding trough. When everything becomes a quid pro quo, who is left to hold anyone accountable?.Read more:.WSM: the ANC's slide and the deals that come next.The next national election is barely two-and-a-half years away. For parties facing the prospect of further electoral decline, that is a deadline for demonstrating that they can govern differently. More likely, based on past experience, is that many of their members will regard it as a closing window of opportunity to extract what they can while they can.Sending the ‘arrogant’ Gogo Zille on her way with a flea in her ear may be deeply emotionally satisfying for Mashaba. Closing the door on the ‘irritating’ DA in favour of ActionSA, MKP and the EFF may strike Ramaphosa as a particularly clever political finesse.But for a substantial swathe of the electorate, it will look like a betrayal of the verdict they delivered at the ballot box. The voters have spoken. The ANC and ActionSA seem not to have heard..Follow WSM on X @TheJaundicedEye