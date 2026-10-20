PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 16: Election Posters And Billboards displayed on October 16, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The 2026 South African municipal elections will be held on 4 November 2026 across South Africa, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Jaundiced Eye

WSM's Jaundiced Eye: Don’t vote for political minnows

How micro-parties are destabilising South Africa’s local government and coalitions
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