JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 27: A voting station sign is seen at a school in Eldorado Park on May 27, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa's national and provincial elections will be held on May 29 to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Jaundiced Eye

WSM's Jaundiced Eye: Reading the LGE tea leaves

Local elections could reshape coalitions and weaken ANC power ahead of 2029.
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