JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 18: Former President and leader of MK Party Jacob Zuma briefs the media on the outcomes of the National Officials meeting at CedarWoods of Sandton on June 18, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing also addressed recent developments within the party. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Jacob ZumaPhoto by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
Jaundiced Eye

WSM's Jaundiced Eye: The political afterlife of JZ

An MK that survives its founder could join forces with the ANC, end the GNU and reshape KZN. His afterlife may prove as disruptive as his life.
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William Saunderson-Meyer
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