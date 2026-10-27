LETLHABILE SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 24: African National Congress (ANC) posters hang on a house on October 24, 2026 in central Letlhabile, South Africa. South Africa will hold municipal elections on November 4, 2026. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)
African National Congress (ANC) posters hang on a housePhoto by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Jaundiced Eye

WSM: ANC’s coalition maths: a partner it can’t stomach, or allies who’ll cost it more

ANC support falls to 32% as coalition politics reshape South Africa’s six major metros.
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Jaundiced Eye
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