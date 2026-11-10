President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official release of the results for the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Jaundiced Eye

WSM: No more kicking the can: CR’s moment of truth after the ANC’s metro thrashing

Ramaphosa faces a defining choice over coalitions, ANC reform and the party’s future ahead of 2029.