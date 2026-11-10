MIDRAND, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 08: President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official release of the results for the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 08, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. The municipal elections were held to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official release of the results for the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE)Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
Jaundiced Eye

WSM: No more kicking the can: CR’s moment of truth after the ANC’s metro thrashing

Ramaphosa faces a defining choice over coalitions, ANC reform and the party’s future ahead of 2029.
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