1932-2026: Hamba Kahle, Ormond Ferraris
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1932-2026: Hamba Kahle, Ormond Ferraris

BizNews founder Alec Hogg delivers a heartfelt tribute to Ormond Ferraris, whose integrity, horsemanship, and service shaped South African racing for generations.
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Ormond Ferraris
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