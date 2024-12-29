ICYMI: Best of 2024 – Full list of South Africa’s 400 post-election MPs (and MPLs)

South Africa’s post-election National Assembly list for 2024 was full of surprises. Notable inclusions and exclusions sparked nationwide debate, including the absence of ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba and the ANC’s Police Minister Bheki Cele, while firebrand Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Ian Cameron made the cut. Dive into the full list of 400 MPs and MPLs to see who will shape the country’s political landscape in the current term. Whether it’s shock, intrigue, or hope, this lineup has it all.

South Africa’s 400 post-election MPs (and MPLs) – the full list

By Chris Steyn

There are surprises on the National Assembly list of elected representatives going to Parliament following the 2024 elections.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo today officially receives the list from the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission for handover to the Secretary to Parliament in preparation for the first sitting of the National Assembly.

The lists (see below) name all 400 designated members of Parliament (MPs); and the members of the Provincial Legislatures.

They are official but will only be final when the lawmakers are sworn into office later in the month.

In Election’24 voters were required to complete three voting forms –

Results from the “National” National Assembly list led to the allocation by political parties of 200 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly.

The “Provincial” National Assembly list provided the other 200 MPs in the 400 seat house.

The Provincial Legislature lists determined each political party’s allocation of its Members of the Provincial Legislatures (MPLs).

Here are some of the notable inclusions and exclusions among those who will represent South Africans in the National Assembly:

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba is absent, with the party’s Eastern Cape leader heading the list of the party’s six MPs;

The ruling African National Congress’ Police Minister Bheki Cele is not included among the ANCs MPs.

However, Cele’s his nemesi,s crime fighter Ian Cameron, now listed as a Democratic Alliance MP;

Controversial ANC personalities like Gwede Mantashe, Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Blade Nzimande, and Bejani Chauke are all there;

The absence of Fikile Mbalula’s name is not significant because the party’s Secretary General does not hold a seat in Parliament;

The list for former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party is topped by Jabulani Khumalo, the very man who is now fighting him for control of the party; and

Zuma’s firebrand daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is among MK’s nominated MPs.

