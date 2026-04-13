Leadership
Full acceptance speech: New DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis (39)
Geordin Hill-Lewis pledges to grow DA into governing majority, prioritising service delivery, unity, and law and order.
Key topics:
DA leader sets goal to grow party into national governing force
Speech highlights DA legacy, governance record, and coalition role in GNU
Focus on law and order, service delivery, and expanding voter support
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Delivered by Geordin Hill-Lewis*