Geordin Hill-Lewis
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Leadership

Full acceptance speech: New DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis (39)

Geordin Hill-Lewis pledges to grow DA into governing majority, prioritising service delivery, unity, and law and order.
Published on

Key topics:

  • DA leader sets goal to grow party into national governing force

  • Speech highlights DA legacy, governance record, and coalition role in GNU

  • Focus on law and order, service delivery, and expanding voter support

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