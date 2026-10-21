SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 9: Political party ActionSA supporters march in the street in Orlando West on October 9, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. South Africa will hold municipal elections on November 4, 2026. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)
ActionSA supportersPhoto by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Leadership

Cactus or the next COPE? Why ActionSA’s polls will decide Joburg and Tshwane | Richard Wilkinson

ActionSA’s polling numbers could determine the DA’s chances of winning Johannesburg and Tshwane.
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Richard Wilkinson
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