Leadership
AFCON trophy row tests Patrice Motsepe’s drive to restore trust
Title reversal sparks outrage, deepening CAF trust crisis
Key topics:
Senegal stripped of AFCON title; Morocco awarded after dispute
CAF reforms under Motsepe overshadowed by trust concerns
Trophy ruling sparks corruption claims, appeal to sports court
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By Yinka Ibukun, Katarina Höije and Rivaldo Jantjies