Leadership
An Afrikaner in Washington: SA sends its past to shape its future
Ramaphosa’s appointment of an ex-apartheid insider to counter US pressure sparks fierce debate over optics, loyalty, and diplomatic credibility
Key topics:
US-South Africa diplomatic tensions, ambassador vacancy, visa denial Jonas
Appointment of apartheid-era Meyer as US envoy amid Trump white genocide claims
Criticism of Ramaphosa’s personal ties, optics-driven choice, backlash
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By Thando Nzimande*