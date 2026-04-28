An Afrikaner in Washington: SA sends its past to shape its future
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Leadership

An Afrikaner in Washington: SA sends its past to shape its future

Ramaphosa’s appointment of an ex-apartheid insider to counter US pressure sparks fierce debate over optics, loyalty, and diplomatic credibility
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Key topics:

  • US-South Africa diplomatic tensions, ambassador vacancy, visa denial Jonas

  • Appointment of apartheid-era Meyer as US envoy amid Trump white genocide claims

  • Criticism of Ramaphosa’s personal ties, optics-driven choice, backlash

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Thando Nzimande
BizNews
www.biznews.com