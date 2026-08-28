SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 22: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the African National Congress (ANC) official mayoral possible candidates announcement at Sandton Convention Centre on August 22, 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. The announcement provided an opportunity for the ANC to introduce the men and women who will carry the organisation’s mandate of building capable, accountable and responsive local government. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the ANC official mayoral possible candidates announcement at Sandton Convention Centre on August 22, 2026Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Leadership

John Matisonn: ANC candidate rigging continues, says NDZ

ANC candidate selection faces fresh corruption and rigging allegations
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John Matisonn
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