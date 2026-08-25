General views at the ANC 2026 Local Government Elections Manifesto launch in Diepsloot
General views at the ANC 2026 Local Government Elections Manifesto launch in DiepslootPhoto by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Leadership

John Matisonn: ANC infighting delays mayoral announcement - again

With the DA polling around 42 percent, a fractured ANC campaign could shape who governs South Africa's economic heartland.
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John Matisonn
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