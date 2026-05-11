Leadership
The ANC enters its most dangerous election yet: Terence Corrigan
A once-dominant party confronts electoral decline, governance failures, and deepening internal fractures ahead of a decisive 2026 vote.
Key topics:
ANC losing dominance after 2024, facing steep electoral decline (~40%)
Governance failures, corruption and collapsing municipalities/infrastructure
2026 election crisis: ANC factionalism, weak campaign, redistribution promises
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By Terence Corrigan*