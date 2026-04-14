Leadership
Anthony Butler: Mandela was an iconic leader, but how effective as SA president?
Critical analysis of Nelson Mandela’s presidency examining symbolic leadership, executive power, impact and limitations in governing South Africa
Key topics:
Mandela’s strong symbolic leadership vs limited executive control
Blurred lines between ANC party power and state institutions
Inconsistent policy impact and missed opportunities in governance
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By Anthony Michael Butler