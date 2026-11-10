Helen, Herman and Hydrogen. Are egos holding a third of SA’s economy hostage?
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Leadership

Helen, Herman and Hydrogen. Are egos holding a third of SA’s economy hostage?

Ron Weissenberg says the Zille-Mashaba feud has outlived its reasons. United, the DA and ActionSA could run Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.
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Ron Weissenberg