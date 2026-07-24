Dumisani Khumalo
Dumisani Khumalo
Leadership

Matisonn: How the Arrest of Gen. Khumalo triggered Mkhwanazi’s July 6 bombshell claims

Madlanga Commission scrutinises General Khumalo's arrest, exposing IDAC mandate concerns, conflicting testimony, and wider SAPS corruption allegations.
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John Matisonn
BizNews
www.biznews.com