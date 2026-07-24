Matisonn: How the Arrest of Gen. Khumalo triggered Mkhwanazi’s July 6 bombshell claims

Before General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive July 6 media conference alleging syndicate infiltration at the top of the police, there was the arrest of Crime Intelligence chief General Dumisani Khumalo. John Matisonn traces the chain, from a murdered whistle-blower and a disbanded task team to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's fateful decisions, and asks whether IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson overreached her mandate along the way..By John Matisonn.The legitimacy of the investigation and arrest of Crime Intelligence chief General Dumisani Khumalo under the direction of IDAC head Andrea Johnson has taken centre stage at the Madlanga Commission inquiry.Khumalo’s arrest on June 25, 2025, triggered the turmoil now surrounding the South African Police Service. Eleven days later, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held his bombshell media conference alleging a crime syndicate had infiltrated the highest echelons of the police.On her third day of testimony, Johnson came under sustained pressure from commissioners and the evidence leader, who questioned her understanding of her role and extracted an admission that she contradicted evidence she gave at the ad hoc parliamentary inquiry. She admitted some of her testimony to the parliamentary committee investigating Mkhwanazi’s allegations was wrong and that she had been insufficiently prepared. Commissioners and the evidence leader argued that she exceeded IDAC’s mandate by investigating a human resources case involving Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, outside IDAC’s mandate to pursue “serious, high profile or complex corruption.” Mokwele was hired from BMW with the rank of brigadier..Johnson apologised to Brigadier Dineo Mokwele for calling her a “token appointment”, and the commission released copies of numerous educational certificates, including a Bachelor of Technology in Engineering at Tshwane University of Technology she earned in 2020.Thanks to an affidavit by Inspector General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel, we also now know how and why Khumalo brought the Political Killings Task Team to Gauteng. It was Khumalo’s Crime Intelligence investigation into the murder of Armand Swart, killed because he was mistaken for a whistle-blower in a Transnet tender, that led him to believe the investigation faced threats from criminal syndicates that had infiltrated the police. In Gauteng, the PKTT bought a hotel to use as a safe house for the team. It was this hotel safe house that MP Fadiel Adams insisted be investigated by IDAC. On December 6, 2024 Crime Intelligence arrested KT Molefe and searched the premises of Vusimusi Cat Matlala, both alleged to be kingpins in a criminal syndicate known as the big five.Within weeks, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu took several fateful and apparently ill-considered moves. Within four weeks he disbanded the PKTT without consulting either the national police commissioner or Khumalo, under whose umbrella it functioned.Days later, he initiated two fateful investigations into the investigators. He asked the Inspector General of Intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, to investigate the safe house purchase, Khumalo’s security clearance, and the appointment of Brigadier Mokwele . His office also asked IDAC to investigate the same allegations. .Though Swart was not the whistle-blower, his murderers’ motive was thought to be to derail the investigation into the Transnet tender. The IGI did not call for Khumalo’s arrest, reportedly, yet on June 25 he was arrested by IDAC on fraud and corruption charges relating to the appointment of Mokwele. Eleven days later General Mkhwanazi grabbed the national spotlight with his televised media conference at which he alleged that Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya had interfered in the investigation to protect a criminal syndicate.Mkhwanazi may have been overhasty in drawing conclusions that anyone who pushed the investigation of Khumalo was in a conspiracy to do this with General Feroz Kahn. On the contrary, it seems likely that some journalists and politicians, and perhaps even the IGI, were being used without their knowledge, given evidence of apparent wrongdoing that they accepted in good faith.The office of the recently created IDAC Oversight Judge, retired Justice Takalani Raulinga, has confirmed it has received complaints against Johnson. Johnson is also under investigation for allegedly leaking information to Kahn about a charge against him. Asked about this, she invoked her right not to incriminate herself and declined to answer. But weaknesses have been revealed in the way IDAC and the National Prosecuting Authority are set up. Criminologist Dr Jean Redpath pointed out that the president appoints the top 16 people at the National Prosecuting Authority, which restricts its independence..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. 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