CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA: Deputy President Thabo Mbeki was groomed to replace President Nelson Mandela after Mandela's single term in the South Africa's highest office, from 1994 to 1999. No date available. .(Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)
Deputy President Thabo Mbeki was groomed to replace President Nelson MandelaPhoto by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive
Leadership

Why BEE's defenders have it 180 degrees wrong

A case for reforming empowerment policies to unlock growth, investment and jobs.
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