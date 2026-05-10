Is this the beginning of the end for Cyril Ramaphosa?
Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president
Leadership

Is this the beginning of the end for Cyril Ramaphosa?

For a man who built his presidency on the promise of rooting out corruption, the end, if this is now it, will come amid the bitter irony of having been occasioned by the very rot he had once promised to root out.
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This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • ConCourt rules 2022 block unlawful; Phala Phala report sent to impeachment probe

  • Ramaphosa faces Phala Phala corruption probe, major blow ahead 2026 elections

  • Resignation or impeachment fight as ANC weakens; no-confidence threat grows

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From The Editorial Board of The Common Sense 

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