Is this the beginning of the end for Cyril Ramaphosa?
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
ConCourt rules 2022 block unlawful; Phala Phala report sent to impeachment probe
Ramaphosa faces Phala Phala corruption probe, major blow ahead 2026 elections
Resignation or impeachment fight as ANC weakens; no-confidence threat grows
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From The Editorial Board of The Common Sense