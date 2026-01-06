Best of 2025: Richard Wilkinson, School Capture - Inside the political siege of SA’s classrooms

In 2025, the School Capture saga uncovered how politics, ideology and factional power infiltrated South Africa’s education system. Through Richard Wilkinson’s investigations and exclusive interviews, this collection reveals a troubling pattern of overreach—from weaponised misconduct charges to ideological pressure campaigns—exposing the battle for control over schools, teachers and students.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.