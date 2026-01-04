Boardroom Talk - When the strong do what they can - What the fall of Maduro means for South Africa

Donald Trump’s dramatic intervention in Venezuela has done more than remove a dictator; it has shattered the "multipolar" illusion that Pretoria has relied on for decades. While the world recalibrates to this ruthless display of American power, South Africa’s government has responded with predictable outrage, defending a failed regime rather than securing its own economic interests.

In this special edition of Boardroom Talk, Alec Hogg unpacks the dangerous disconnect between the ANC’s ideology and global reality. As the tide turns against the anti-Western alliance, we ask the critical question: Can South Africa afford to keep poking the bear while our economy depends on it? Ideology is expensive—and the bill is coming due.