Ramaphosa: BRICS membership must translate into real gains for South Africans

Leaders and representatives of BRICS member states gather for the official family photo during the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India, on September 12, 2026. Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L to R) took part in the event. Photo by Iranian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

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