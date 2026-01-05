Leadership
Helen Zille: “Duct-taped” City Power fawns on CR’s global guests, ignores Joburg locals
Residents endure days of blackouts while political mismanagement drains City Power.
Key topics:
Prolonged power outages hit residents as aging infrastructure fails
City Power failures rooted in mismanagement and political infighting
R20bn overdraft deepens crisis, leaving residents to bear the cost
