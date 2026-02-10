Leadership
Britain needs a new governing philosophy, not just a new prime minister: Adrian Wooldridge
Britain’s leadership crisis shows Labour needs a new governing philosophy, not just a prime minister, to restore purpose.
Key topics:
Labour’s leadership crisis reflects a deeper lack of ideas and purpose
Case for reviving Edwardian liberalism and active, reforming state
End of Thatcher-Blair consensus amid defence, tech, and social strains
By Adrian Wooldridge