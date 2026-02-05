Leadership
Britain’s House of Lords can’t police itself - and the Epstein scandal proves it: Matthew Brooker
Epstein scandal exposes House of Lords flaws, contrasting royal accountability with peers’ immunity and urgent need for reform.
Key topics:
Epstein scandal exposes weaknesses in House of Lords accountability
Lords reform stalled as prime ministers control peer appointments
Public trust erodes amid misconduct and politicised ennoblements
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Matthew Brooker