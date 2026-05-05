Leadership
Can the DA maintain its majority in Cape Town?
Analysis of whether the Democratic Alliance can retain its Cape Town majority amid voter trends and opposition growth.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
DA majority in Cape Town remains strong but faces gradual decline
Rise of smaller parties, especially PA, reshaping voter landscape
2024 results suggest DA support stable ahead of 2026 elections
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