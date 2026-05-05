Can the DA maintain its majority in Cape Town?
Leadership

Can the DA maintain its majority in Cape Town?

Analysis of whether the Democratic Alliance can retain its Cape Town majority amid voter trends and opposition growth.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • DA majority in Cape Town remains strong but faces gradual decline

  • Rise of smaller parties, especially PA, reshaping voter landscape

  • 2024 results suggest DA support stable ahead of 2026 elections

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