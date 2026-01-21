Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised the strengths of the middle powers in his special address at Davos 2026.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised the strengths of the middle powers in his special address at Davos 2026.Image: World Economic Forum / Ciaran McCrickard
Leadership

Mark Carney in Davos - A path for countries like SA caught between US and China elephants

Canada confronts global rupture, rejects comforting fictions, urges middle powers to act honestly.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Breakdown of the rules-based order and rise of great-power coercion

  • Middle powers uniting through value-based realism and strategic autonomy

  • Canada strengthening domestic power while building flexible global coalitions

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Delivered by Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Loading content, please wait...
Mark Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com