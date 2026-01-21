Leadership
Mark Carney in Davos - A path for countries like SA caught between US and China elephants
Canada confronts global rupture, rejects comforting fictions, urges middle powers to act honestly.
Key topics:
Breakdown of the rules-based order and rise of great-power coercion
Middle powers uniting through value-based realism and strategic autonomy
Canada strengthening domestic power while building flexible global coalitions
Delivered by Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum in Davos