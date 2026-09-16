OREM, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)
Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot and killed.Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images
Leadership

Dirk Hartford: Charlie Kirk’s assassination and battle for truth in Trump's MAGA movement

The Kirk assassination has exposed deep MAGA divisions over truth, trust and conspiracy theories.
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Dirk Hartford
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