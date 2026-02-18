Clem Sunter is gone, a foxy national treasure our tribe just loved

Key topics:

Scenario-planning pioneer : “High Road vs Low Road” for SA

BizNews favourite : beloved keynote voice for the tribe

Future-first thinker: entrepreneurs + the “green flag” warning

